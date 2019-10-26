President Donald J. Trump Is Working to Create a Future of Opportunity and Prosperity for All Americans

Washington, DC - "America wins when citizens with a criminal record can contribute to their communities as law-abiding members of our society." ~ Donald J. Trump
CREATING A FAIRER JUSTICE SYSTEM AND MAKING COMMUNITIES SAFER: President Trump’s criminal justice reforms offer Americans a second chance and keep our communities safe.
- In 2018, President Trump signed the groundbreaking First Step Act which enacted reforms that make our justice system fairer and help former inmates successfully return to society.
- This historic legislation gained widespread support from police, prosecutors, and prominent civic and religious organizations.
- The First Step Act’s reforms addressed inequities in sentencing laws that disproportionately harmed the African American community.
- Over 90% of those benefitting from the retroactive sentencing reductions in the First Step Act are African American.
- The First Step Act eliminated life sentencing under the “three strikes” provision and expanded judicial discretion in sentencing of non-violent crimes.
- The First Step Act provides rehabilitative programs to inmates, helping them successfully rejoin society and not return to crime.
- President Trump’s reforms are smart on crime, recognizing that successful reentry is critical to making our communities safer.
- President Trump’s solution focuses on what works, addressing the risks and needs of prisoners to promote rehabilitation.
OFFERING A SECOND CHANCE: The President is advancing second chance hiring to break down employment barriers for former inmates and give them the best possible chance to succeed.
- The Trump Administration is promoting second chance hiring to give former inmates the opportunity to live crime-free lives and find meaningful employment.
- The Department of Education is expanding an initiative that allows individuals in prison to receive Pell Grants to better prepare themselves for the workforce.
- The Department of Justice and Bureau of Prisons launched a new “Ready to Work Initiative” to help connect employers directly with former prisoners.
- The Department of Labor awarded $2.2 million to States to expand the use of fidelity bonds which underwrite companies that hire former prisoners.
LIFTING UP ALL AMERICANS: These reforms build on President Trump’s vow to ensure that no community is forgotten and that everyone has the ability to achieve the American dream.
- Americans from all backgrounds are benefitting from the booming economy, with more than 6.4 million jobs created, rising wages, and unemployment at the lowest rate in half a century.
- African American poverty and unemployment rates have reached record lows.
- President Trump is revitalizing forgotten communities through Opportunity Zones, which encourage investment and growth in underserved communities.
- President Trump established the Pledge to America’s Workers, leading companies to create more than 14 million employment, training, and education opportunities for workers.
- President Trump has made supporting Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) a priority, moving the Federal HBCU initiative to the White House shortly after taking office.