President Donald J. Trump Is Working to Create a Future of Opportunity and Prosperity for All Americans

Washington, DC - "America wins when citizens with a criminal record can contribute to their communities as law-abiding members of our society." ~ Donald J. Trump

CREATING A FAIRER JUSTICE SYSTEM AND MAKING COMMUNITIES SAFER: President Trump’s criminal justice reforms offer Americans a second chance and keep our communities safe.

In 2018, President Trump signed the groundbreaking First Step Act which enacted reforms that make our justice system fairer and help former inmates successfully return to society. This historic legislation gained widespread support from police, prosecutors, and prominent civic and religious organizations.

The First Step Act’s reforms addressed inequities in sentencing laws that disproportionately harmed the African American community. Over 90% of those benefitting from the retroactive sentencing reductions in the First Step Act are African American.

The First Step Act eliminated life sentencing under the “three strikes” provision and expanded judicial discretion in sentencing of non-violent crimes.

The First Step Act provides rehabilitative programs to inmates, helping them successfully rejoin society and not return to crime. President Trump’s reforms are smart on crime, recognizing that successful reentry is critical to making our communities safer. President Trump’s solution focuses on what works, addressing the risks and needs of prisoners to promote rehabilitation.



OFFERING A SECOND CHANCE: The President is advancing second chance hiring to break down employment barriers for former inmates and give them the best possible chance to succeed.

The Trump Administration is promoting second chance hiring to give former inmates the opportunity to live crime-free lives and find meaningful employment.

The Department of Education is expanding an initiative that allows individuals in prison to receive Pell Grants to better prepare themselves for the workforce.

The Department of Justice and Bureau of Prisons launched a new “Ready to Work Initiative” to help connect employers directly with former prisoners.

The Department of Labor awarded $2.2 million to States to expand the use of fidelity bonds which underwrite companies that hire former prisoners.

LIFTING UP ALL AMERICANS: These reforms build on President Trump’s vow to ensure that no community is forgotten and that everyone has the ability to achieve the American dream.