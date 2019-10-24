ONDCP Statement Ahead of National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

News

Washington, DC - Today, White House Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) Director Jim Carroll released the following statement ahead of National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, which is Saturday, October 26.

“Preventing drug misuse is a key priority for the Trump Administration in our efforts to combat the addiction crisis and save lives. On National Take Back Day, every American can join the fight to keep their community safe by properly disposing of unused, expired, or unwanted prescription medications,” ONDCP Director Jim Carroll said.

Under President Trump’s leadership, the Administration has worked with public and private sector partners to help the DEA collect a total of more than 4.6 million pounds, equal to the weight of 18 Boeing 757s, of expired, unused or unwanted prescription medications through its Take Back Day events.

Last April, the public turned in 469 tons (937,443 pounds) of prescription drugs at more than 6,258 sites operated by the DEA and its 4,969 State, local and tribal partners.

As of Oct. 21, more than 4,788 registered law enforcement partners will assist with more than 5,725 registered sites and 140 tribal locations across the country. Collection sites will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. local time. The public can find a nearby collection site at www.DEATakeBack.com or by calling 800-882-9539.