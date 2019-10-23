President Donald J. Trump Announces Intent to Appoint Individuals to Key Administration Posts

News

Washington, DC - Today, President Donald J. Trump announced his intent to appoint the following individuals to key positions in his Administration:

Matthias Mitman of Virginia, to be the Executive Secretary of the National Security Council.

Mr. Mitman, a career member of the Senior Foreign Service, class of Minister-Counselor, most recently served as Chief of Staff to the Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs. He previously served as Principal Officer in U.S. Consulates General in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia; Erbil, Iraq; and Basrah, Iraq. Mr. Mitman was also the Deputy Chief of Mission at U.S. Embassy Tegucigalpa, Honduras and Minister Counselor for Economic Affairs at U.S. Embassy Moscow, Russia. This will be his third detail to the National Security Council, having earlier served as Senior Duty Officer in the White House Situation Room and as Director for Iraq. Before joining the Foreign Service, Mr. Mitman taught as an Assistant Professor of Economics at Ball State University. He is a Distinguished Graduate of the National War College and earned an A.B. from Wabash College.

Christopher W. Oliver of Alaska, to be a Member of the International Pacific Halibut Commission (NOAA Rep) for term expiring December 12, 2020.

Thomas Luebke of Maryland, to be a Member of the Committee for the Preservation of the White House.

David Miracle of Ohio, to be a Member of the Ohio River Valley Water Sanitation Commission.

The following individuals to be Members of the United States Holocaust Memorial Council for a term expiring January 15, 2024:

Adam E. Beren of Kansas

Joshua B. Bolten of the District of Columbia

Sonia Marilyn Breslow of Arizona

Ari Fleischer of New York

Adele Malpass of the District of Columbia

Frederick R. Marcus of Georgia

Irvin Shapell of Florida

Ronald Weiser of Michigan

The following individuals to be Members of the Presidio Trust Board of Directors for a term expiring May 4, 2023: