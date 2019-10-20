Las Vegas Man Sentenced To Nearly 18 Years In Prison For Child Sexual Exploitation And Possession Of Child Pornography

News

Las Vegas, Nevada - A Las Vegas man was sentenced Wednesday by U.S. District Chief Judge Miranda Du to a total of 17 ½ years in federal prison for sexually exploiting children and possessing more than 200 images and videos of child pornography, announced U.S. Attorney Nicholas A. Trutanich for the District of Nevada.

Danny Ray Salzer, 53, pleaded guilty in May 2019, to three counts of sexual exploitation of children and one count of possession of child pornography. Under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act, Salzer must register as a sex offender for life.

According to court documents, in August 2017, detectives with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to a call reporting concern that Salzer was sexually abusing children in the home. The detectives were given a tablet belonging to Salzer that contained sexually explicit images of the three children. During an interview, two of the children disclosed that Salzer had sexually abused them and their siblings. The third child was not interviewed. Later, in September 2017, Salzer was located living at a storage facility and admitted that the tablet turned over to law enforcement and cell phones left in the storage shed belonged to him. A forensic review of the seized devices revealed 214 images and 17 videos of child pornography of the three children and other known victims. In his plea agreement, Salzer acknowledged that the children he abused were under his care, custody or supervisory control.

The case was investigated by the FBI and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Elham Roohani prosecuted the case.