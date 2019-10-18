CBP Officers Stop Marijuana Load

News

El Paso, Texas - U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operation officers working at the El Paso port of entry seized 52 pounds of marijuana Tuesday morning. CBP officers located the drug load in the floor of a car driven by an 18-year-old U.S. citizen female.

“Homeland security is our priority mission however the inspections we perform will often turn up other violations,” said Beverly Good, CBP El Paso Port Director. “The vigilance of the CBP workforce stopped this shipment from reaching its destination.”

CBP officers initiated the seizure just after 9 a.m. at the Bridge of the Americas international crossing when a 2012 Nissan Sentra with a single occupant arrived from Mexico. The CBP officer at the primary inspection booth noted several issues during the initial exam. The officer then spotted what appeared to be hidden contraband under the floor carpeting. Several other tools helped CBP officers confirm the presence of the drug load to include a “Buster” density meter, an X-ray scan and a drug-sniffing dog. CBP officer removed 45 marijuana-filled bundles from the hidden compartment.

CBP officers arrested the driver of the car and turned her over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement/Homeland Security Investigations agents to face charges associated with the failed smuggling attempt.

While anti-terrorism is the primary mission of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the inspection process at the ports of entry associated with this mission results in impressive numbers of enforcement actions in all categories.