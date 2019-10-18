News

Yuma, Arizona - U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Interstate 8 Immigration Checkpoint and Dome Valley seized close to $450K in methamphetamine, cocaine, and fentanyl, and apprehended two Mexican nationals in multiple events over the weekend.

In the first event Friday afternoon, agents working at the checkpoint referred a Dodge Charger to the secondary inspection area after a Border Patrol canine alerted to an odor it was trained to detect. Agents discovered 230 packages of methamphetamine hidden in the vehicle’s trunk. The narcotics have an approximate weight of more than 135 pounds and an estimated value of nearly $312,000. The driver was arrested for transportation of a controlled substance.

In the second event Saturday morning, agents encountered a Jeep Compass attempting to pass through the immigration checkpoint. Agents determined that the driver and front seat passenger were United States citizens. The backseat passenger and another individual found hiding in the rear of the vehicle were determined to be illegal aliens from Mexico. The 30-year-old driver and 27-year-old passenger were arrested for harboring certain aliens, and the illegal aliens were arrested for being unlawfully present in the United States.

Later that day, agents observed a Cadillac CTS traveling through Dome Valley from Highway 95. Dome Valley is a route commonly used to circumvent the immigration checkpoint and Border Patrol agents and canines. Agents performed a vehicle stop and discovered two packages of cocaine and five packages of fentanyl hidden in the rear passenger and driver-side quarter panels. The cocaine weighed more than 5 pounds with an estimated value of more than $66,000. The fentanyl has an approximate weight in excess of 13 pounds. The two occupants, both United States citizens, were arrested for transportation of a controlled substance.

And on Friday evening, agents referred a Honda Civic to the secondary inspection area following a Border Patrol canine alert. The occupants included a Mexican citizen with a border crossing card, and two United States citizens, one of whom was from Somerton. After a vehicle search, agents discovered 16 packages of methamphetamine hidden in the dashboard and console area of the vehicle. The narcotics weighed more than 26 pounds with an estimated value of almost $61,000. The occupants were arrested for transportation of a controlled substance.