President Donald J. Trump Announces Intent to Nominate and Appoint Individuals to Key Administration Posts

Washington, DC - Wednesday, President Donald J. Trump announced his intent to nominate the following individuals to key positions in his Administration:

Amanda Wood Laihow, of Maine, to be a Member of the Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission for the remainder of a six-year term expiring April 27, 2023.

Amanda Wood Laihow currently serves as the Chief Counsel to Chairman James J. Sullivan, Jr. at the Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission. In this role, she is the primary legal advisor to the Chairman, giving critical, independent, and innovative legal advice on all pending matters. Previously, Ms. Laihow was the Director of Labor and Employment Policy for the National Association of Manufacturers, where she advocated for significant labor issues pertaining to employee health and safety under the Occupational Safety and Health Act and workforce issues related to the Fair Labor Standards Act, the National Labor Relations Act, and anti-discrimination laws. Before joining the private sector, Ms. Laihow served as Deputy General Counsel for the United States Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee and served as Assistant General Counsel at the General Services Administration. A Maine native, Ms. Laihow earned her J.D. from the University of Maine School of Law and her B.A. in Political Science from the University of New Hampshire. She currently resides in Arlington, Virginia, with her husband and two daughters.

Almo J. Carter, of the District of Columbia, to be a Commissioner of the United States Parole Commission for a term of six years.

Wednesday, President Donald J. Trump announced his intent to appoint the following individuals to be Members of the Commission on Presidential Scholars:

George Mentz of Colorado

Somers White Farkas of Virginia

Janet Richmond Whichard of California

Jeanne J. Smoot of North Carolina

Guido M. Pichini of Pennsylvania

Marc Andersen of Virginia

Rose C. LaVerghetta of New York

Dean Reuter of Virginia

Joseph C. Stewart, Jr. of Missouri

Wednesday, President Donald J. Trump announced his intent to appoint the following individuals to be Members of the President’s Commission on White House Fellowships:

Ryan E. Mackenzie of Pennsylvania

John DeStefano of Missouri

Barrett Karr of Texas

Tuesday, President Donald J. Trump appointed the following individual to a key position in his Administration:

Kirstjen Nielsen of Virginia, to be a Member of the National Infrastructure Advisory Council.