Bill Announcements

Washington, DC - On Monday, September 30, 2019, the President signed into law:

H.R. 1058, the “Autism Collaboration, Accountability, Research, Education, and Support Act of 2019” or the “Autism CARES Act of 2019,” which reauthorizes through Fiscal Year 2024 and modifies existing autism programs; and

H.R. 4285, the “Department of Veterans Affairs Expiring Authorities Act of 2019,” which extends certain expiring authorities affecting veterans and their families, including: benefits administration; home loans; homelessness assistance; beneficiary travel; and miscellaneous technical corrections;