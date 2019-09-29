News

Washington, DC - Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo: "On behalf of the American people, I wish to offer my deepest condolences to the Chirac family and the people of France on the passing of former French President Jacques Chirac.

"Having dedicated his life to public service, former President Chirac worked tirelessly to uphold the values and ideals that we share with France. President Chirac studied and worked in the United States as a young man. He called the United States “a country that I love, that I admire, that I respect, and that I know rather well.” We will never forget that President Chirac was the first head of state to travel to the United States after the horrible attacks of September 11, 2001. The United States and France have stood side-by-side to promote democracy and peace around the globe, an enduring relationship that continues today."