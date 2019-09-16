Secretary Michael R. Pompeo’s Phone Call with Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi

News

Washington, DC - Secretary Michael R. Pompeo spoke with the new Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi today. Secretary Pompeo congratulated the Foreign Minister on his new position and reaffirmed the strength of the U.S.-Japan Alliance.

The Secretary reiterated the shared goal of final and fully verified denuclearization of North Korea, and U.S. commitment to continue working with the Government of Japan, across a broad agenda of regional and global issues.

Secretary Pompeo emphasized the need for constructive dialogue between Japan and the Republic of Korea and for cooperating with partners and allies to ensure a free and open future for the Indo-Pacific. The two also spoke about the need for all nations to ensure safe transit for all through the Strait of Hormuz and the importance of the need for all nations to contribute to that vital global mission.