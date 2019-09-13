News

Washington, DC - Letter to Certain Congressional Committees on a Report in Accordance with the Elie Wiesel Genocide and Atrocities Prevention Act of 2018:

Dear Mr. Chairman: (Dear Madam Chairwoman:)

In accordance with section 5 of the Elie Wiesel Genocide and Atrocities Prevention Act of 2018 (Public Law 115‑441), I transmit herewith a report that includes a review of current efforts to prevent and respond to atrocities, a review of ongoing global atrocities, and recommendations to prevent and respond to atrocities produced in consultation with civil society and academic and other nongovernmental organizations and institutions.

Sincerely,

DONALD J. TRUMP