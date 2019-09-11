News

President Donald J. Trump Is Delivering On His Promise to Empower and Lift Up Our Nation’s Forgotten Communities

White House
Washington, DC - "We’re lifting up forgotten communities, creating exciting new opportunities, and helping every American find their path to the American Dream." ~ President Donald J. Trump

PRIORITIZING EDUCATION: President Donald J. Trump has made supporting Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) a priority of his Administration.

  • Barely a month after taking office, President Trump signed an Executive Order to move the Federal HBCU initiative back to the White House – making sure it is a key priority.
  • President Trump directed agencies across his Administration to develop plans to enhance their support for HBCUs.
  • President Trump has signed legislation increasing Federal funding for HBCUs.
  • The President signed legislation that added more than $100 million for scholarships, research, and centers of excellence at HBCU land grant institutions.
  • The Administration relaunched the HBCU Capital Finance Board to make millions of dollars available to support HBCUs’ long-term growth and improvement.
    • The Administration has announced that any restrictions on those funds going to institutions with a religious mission is unconstitutional.
  • The Administration is rethinking college by reducing regulatory burdens, promoting innovation, strengthening accountability, and respecting the unique mission of each school.

LIFTING UP COMMUNITIES: President Trump is ensuring that no citizen is forgotten and no community is ignored.

  • President Trump’s America First agenda is spurring investment and revitalization in our country’s most underserved communities.
  • President Trump signed legislation creating Opportunity Zones, a game-changing vehicle to spur new capital investment in America’s economically distressed communities.
    • Nearly 9,000 communities in all 50 States, the District of Columbia, and 5 Territories have been designated as Opportunity Zones.
    • Opportunity Zones are projected to attract $100 billion in private investments to the American communities that need these investments most.
  • President Trump created a White House Opportunity and Revitalization Council to help ensure we are lifting up these communities.
    • Since its creation, the Council has taken action to deliver additional Federal support to Opportunity Zones.
  • Median income for African-American-headed households rose by 2.6 percent between 2017 and 2018.
  • The poverty rates for African Americans and Hispanic Americans each reached new series lows in 2018.
  • Nearly 2.5 million have been lifted out of poverty in the first two years of the Administration.

INVESTING IN OUR WORKFORCE: President Trump is promoting workforce development to ensure all Americans share in our historic economic revival.

  • President Trump is supporting American workers to ensure all Americans can benefit from today’s thriving economy.
  • More than 350 companies have signed President Trump’s “Pledge to America’s Workers,” offering more than 13 million employment, education, and training opportunities.
  • President Trump’s National Council for the American Worker is developing strategies for training and retraining workers for the jobs of today and tomorrow.
  • Last year, the President signed legislation reauthorizing nearly $1.3 billion in funding for career and technical education, benefitting millions of Americans.
  • The President’s pro-growth policies are generating millions of new jobs – creating more and more opportunities for American workers.
    • More than 6.3 million new jobs have been created since President Trump’s election and job openings continue to far exceed the number of job seekers.

CREATING A FAIRER JUSTICE SYSTEM: President Trump’s criminal justice reforms are keeping our communities safe and giving Americans a second chance to succeed.

  • President Trump is ensuring that former prisoners have the opportunity to find jobs and build meaningful lives after rejoining their communities.
  • The President signed the groundbreaking First Step Act, enacting historic reforms to make our criminal justice system fairer for all and to help prepare prisoners to successfully rejoin society.
    • These reforms helped to remedy unfair sentencing provisions that disproportionately hurt African Americans.
    • This historic legislation promotes prisoner participation in vocational training, educational coursework, or faith-based programs.
    • These reforms help keep all Americans safe by giving former prisoners the chance to find purpose and contribute to our economy, rather than returning to crime.
  • President Trump is promoting second chance hiring to offer prisoners an opportunity to achieve the American dream.
    • Departments and agencies across the Government are enacting initiatives to promote second chance hiring opportunities.