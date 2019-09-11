President Donald J. Trump Is Delivering On His Promise to Empower and Lift Up Our Nation’s Forgotten Communities

News

Washington, DC - "We’re lifting up forgotten communities, creating exciting new opportunities, and helping every American find their path to the American Dream." ~ President Donald J. Trump

PRIORITIZING EDUCATION: President Donald J. Trump has made supporting Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) a priority of his Administration.

Barely a month after taking office, President Trump signed an Executive Order to move the Federal HBCU initiative back to the White House – making sure it is a key priority.

President Trump directed agencies across his Administration to develop plans to enhance their support for HBCUs.

President Trump has signed legislation increasing Federal funding for HBCUs.

The President signed legislation that added more than $100 million for scholarships, research, and centers of excellence at HBCU land grant institutions.

The Administration relaunched the HBCU Capital Finance Board to make millions of dollars available to support HBCUs’ long-term growth and improvement. The Administration has announced that any restrictions on those funds going to institutions with a religious mission is unconstitutional.

The Administration is rethinking college by reducing regulatory burdens, promoting innovation, strengthening accountability, and respecting the unique mission of each school.

LIFTING UP COMMUNITIES: President Trump is ensuring that no citizen is forgotten and no community is ignored.

President Trump’s America First agenda is spurring investment and revitalization in our country’s most underserved communities.

President Trump signed legislation creating Opportunity Zones, a game-changing vehicle to spur new capital investment in America’s economically distressed communities. Nearly 9,000 communities in all 50 States, the District of Columbia, and 5 Territories have been designated as Opportunity Zones. Opportunity Zones are projected to attract $100 billion in private investments to the American communities that need these investments most.

President Trump created a White House Opportunity and Revitalization Council to help ensure we are lifting up these communities. Since its creation, the Council has taken action to deliver additional Federal support to Opportunity Zones.

Median income for African-American-headed households rose by 2.6 percent between 2017 and 2018.

The poverty rates for African Americans and Hispanic Americans each reached new series lows in 2018.

Nearly 2.5 million have been lifted out of poverty in the first two years of the Administration.

INVESTING IN OUR WORKFORCE: President Trump is promoting workforce development to ensure all Americans share in our historic economic revival.

President Trump is supporting American workers to ensure all Americans can benefit from today’s thriving economy.

More than 350 companies have signed President Trump’s “Pledge to America’s Workers,” offering more than 13 million employment, education, and training opportunities.

President Trump’s National Council for the American Worker is developing strategies for training and retraining workers for the jobs of today and tomorrow.

Last year, the President signed legislation reauthorizing nearly $1.3 billion in funding for career and technical education, benefitting millions of Americans.

The President’s pro-growth policies are generating millions of new jobs – creating more and more opportunities for American workers. More than 6.3 million new jobs have been created since President Trump’s election and job openings continue to far exceed the number of job seekers.



CREATING A FAIRER JUSTICE SYSTEM: President Trump’s criminal justice reforms are keeping our communities safe and giving Americans a second chance to succeed.