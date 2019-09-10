President Donald J. Trump Announces Intent to Nominate and Appoint Personnel to Key Administration Posts

News

Washington, DC - Today, President Donald J. Trump announced his intent to nominate the following individuals to key positions in his Administration:

Robert Joseph Kruckemeyer of Texas, to be a Member of the National Council on the Humanities.

Mitchell A. Silk of New York, to be an Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for International Markets and Development.

Mr. Silk is currently serving as Acting Assistant Secretary for International Markets and Development. He joined the Department of the Treasury in 2017, serving as Deputy Assistant Secretary for International Affairs, in which he led the Office of Investment, Energy and Infrastructure. At the Treasury, he has advanced United States interests in multilateral organizations with respect to financial services, global energy and infrastructure finance, trade negotiations with China, and reform and oversight of the United States export credit and development finance institutions. Before joining the Treasury, Mr. Silk was a senior partner at Allen & Overy LLP, where he focused on energy and infrastructure, banking, and asset management matters. Mr. Silk worked in Greater China for 15 years and speaks fluent Mandarin and Cantonese. He earned degrees from Georgetown University School of Foreign Service and University of Maryland School of Law.

Peter J. Coniglio of Virginia, to be Inspector General of the Export–Import Bank of the United States.

Mr. Coniglio has served as a career Federal civil servant for more than 30 years. He has worked in the Office of Inspector General (OIG) for the General Services Administration (GSA) since 2006, currently serving as the special assistant and counselor to GSA’s Assistant Inspector General for Auditing in the OIG. During his time at GSA, Mr. Coniglio has served the roles of director of the OIG’s Internal Evaluations and Analysis staff and lead editor of the OIG’s first-ever Audit Report Editing Team. The team’s efforts earned an Inspector General’s Award in 2011. Mr. Coniglio has been detailed to both the Office of Management and Budget, Office of General Counsel, and to the Office of the White House Counsel as Associate Counsel. Mr. Coniglio’s previous government service includes positions he held in the Departments of Justice and the Treasury, the Senate Judiciary Committee, and the then-House Select Committee on Narcotics Abuse and Control. He received his B.A. from Colgate University and J.D. from Drake University Law School.

Today, President Donald J. Trump announced his intent to appoint the following individuals to key positions in his Administration:

Joseph Preston of Massachusetts, to be a Member of the Advisory Committee for Trade Policy and Negotiations.

The following individuals to be Members of the United States Commission for the Preservation of America’s Heritage Abroad with terms expiring February 27, 2022: