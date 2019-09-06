Vice President Mike Pence’s Meeting with United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson

News

London, England - The Vice President met yesterday with Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson at 10 Downing Street in London. The Vice President underscored the United States’ unfailing commitment to the U.S.-UK Special Relationship and to working closely together to enhance our shared security and prosperity.

The Vice President expressed support for the sovereign decision taken by the people of the United Kingdom to leave the EU, and offered the United States’ commitment to reaching a comprehensive free trade agreement as soon as Brexit is completed.

The leaders also recognized the establishment of the Special Relationship Economic Working Group, announced by President Trump and Prime Minister Johnson at the G-7 in France, as a productive step forward in aligning regulatory frameworks and laying the groundwork for a future trade deal.