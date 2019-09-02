“Don’t Get Grounded:” Governor Ducey and Mayor Gallego Kick Off Travel ID Campaign

News

Phoenix, Arizona - Governor Doug Ducey and Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego today joined airport, transportation, tourism and airline officials at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport to kick off the “Don’t Get Grounded” campaign. The campaign aims to raise awareness of new federal identification requirements to board airplanes.

Starting on October 1, 2020, Arizonans who do not obtain a new Travel ID will not be able to use their driver’s licenses or state ID cards to pass through airport security. Driver’s licenses and State ID cards that are Travel ID ready have a gold star in the upper right corner. More information can be found at AZTravelID.com.

“More than 2.5 million Arizonans will go through the airport next year — and we want to make sure every one of them is able to catch their flight when these new federal guidelines kick in,” said Governor Ducey. “Beginning October 1, 2020, if your license does not have the gold star, it will not fly. I encourage every traveler who relies on their driver’s license at the airport to get their Travel ID today. My thanks to Mayor Gallego, our public and private sector partners around the state, ADOT Director John Halikowski and Department of Tourism Director Debbie Johnson for their efforts to get the word out.”

“We do not want the travel plans of any individual to be negatively affected due to lack of proper identification,” said Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego. “We are increasing our outreach to ensure that anyone who travels through our airport is aware of the change and can take action before the federal rules go into effect.”

Over the next year, the state of Arizona will partner with federal agencies, airlines, businesses, local governments and airport officials to spread the word about the Arizona Travel ID. As part of these efforts, the Arizona Department of Transportation will increase staffing at MVDs around the state to ensure timely customer service. The agency also plans to increase its presence at airports, on campuses and at public events to remind travelers of the upcoming changes, including the deployment of its “mobile command center” to book appointments and provide information to residents.

Arizonans can visit AZTravelID.com to get more information, apply online and schedule an appointment at any MVD office or select authorized third-party driver’s license locations.

Background

The Travel ID is the result of a federal law that created new identification standards for domestic travel and for entry into restricted federal facilities. Arizonans will still be able to use federal ID such as passports and military ID’s to board aircraft after October 1, 2020.

For more information, please visit AZTravelID.com.