Man Facing Federal Indictment for Attempting to Provide Material Support to ISIS and for Interstate Transportation of a Stolen Vehicle

Baltimore, Maryland - A federal grand jury Wednesday returned a superseding indictment charging Rondell Henry, 28, of Germantown, Maryland, with federal charges of attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization, specifically, the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS), and interstate transportation of a stolen vehicle.

ISIS is designated by the Secretary of State as a Foreign Terrorist Organization under the Immigration and Nationality Act. Henry has been detained since his arrest on April 3, 2019.

Assistant Attorney General for National Security John C. Demers stated, “The defendant, allegedly inspired by ISIS and its violent ideology, stole a vehicle as part of his plan to kill and injure innocent pedestrians. The National Security Division, working with our partners, remains committed to identifying and holding accountable those who would commit terrorist attacks on our soil.”

U.S. Attorney Robert K. Hur stated, “Law enforcement is working tirelessly to prevent and disrupt terrorist attacks, whether they come from within or outside the United States. We will continue to use every lawful tool at our disposal to find and prosecute those who want to do this country harm. This indictment is the next step in holding Rondell Henry accountable for his actions.”

FBI Baltimore Special Agent in Charge Jennifer Boone stated, “All across the country, each and every day, the top priority of the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Forces (JTTF) is to protect the American public by disrupting potential violent actors. Maryland JTTF, working in tandem with the Maryland Coordination and Analysis Center (MCAC), is dedicated to identifying and bringing to justice those individuals who provide material support to foreign terrorist organizations, engage in violent extremism, and threaten our national security."

According to the superseding indictment from March 26, 2019 through March 28, 2019, Henry knowingly attempted to provide material support and resources, including services and personnel—specifically, himself—to ISIS. Further, the indictment alleges that on March 27, 2019, Henry transported a stolen U-Haul van from Virginia to Maryland.

Previously filed court documents allege that Henry, who claimed to be inspired by ISIS, stole a U-Haul van in Alexandria, Virginia, then drove it to Maryland with the intention of using it as a weapon against pedestrians on sidewalks within the National Harbor complex along the Potomac River in Maryland. On March 27, 2019, the stolen U-Haul was located at the National Harbor in Maryland. Law enforcement reviewed video surveillance of the area that showed Henry parking and subsequently exiting the stolen U-Haul. Henry was arrested the following day by Prince George’s County Police officers.

If convicted, Henry faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison for attempting to provide material support to ISIS, and 10 years in prison for interstate transportation of a stolen vehicle.

A superseding indictment is not a finding of guilt. An individual charged by superseding indictment is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty at some later criminal proceedings.

Assistant Attorney General John C. Demers and United States Attorney Robert K. Hur commended the FBI, the Prince George’s County Police Department, the Montgomery County Police Department, and the City of Alexandria Police Department for their work in the investigation.