Rapist Arrested by Border Patrol

News

Tucson, Arizona - U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested a previously deported sex offender Monday after he reentered the country illegally near Nogales.

Tucson Sector agents apprehended the Honduran national Monday afternoon. Records checks revealed 30-year-old Elvin Javier Maldonado-Gomez had been convicted in Gwinnet County, Georgia, for statutory rape in 2013. He served five years in jail before being deported in January 2019.

Maldonado-Gomez will be held in federal custody, facing immigration charges for the illegal re-entry of a previously deported felon.

