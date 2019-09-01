News

U.S. Border Patrol Agents, CBP Officers Inform International Students on Document Requirements

Published: 01 September 2019 01 September 2019

Laredo, Texas - U.S. Border Patrol agents and Office of Field Operations (OFO) officers participated in Texas A&M International’s (TAMIU) Fall International Student Orientation in Laredo, Texas.

On August 22, agents presented to the international students, in the United States with an F-1 or J-1 visa, information about their responsibilities to maintain their status while in the U.S. The students also learned about the duties of the U.S. Border Patrol.  Included in the group were students from Netherlands, Germany, Nepal, Spain, Australia, Thailand, Mexico and France.

The students benefitted from the presentations conducted by both Border Patrol and OFO in conjunction with TAMIU’s Office of International Engagement. 