U.S. Border Patrol Agents, CBP Officers Inform International Students on Document Requirements

Laredo, Texas - U.S. Border Patrol agents and Office of Field Operations (OFO) officers participated in Texas A&M International’s (TAMIU) Fall International Student Orientation in Laredo, Texas.

On August 22, agents presented to the international students, in the United States with an F-1 or J-1 visa, information about their responsibilities to maintain their status while in the U.S. The students also learned about the duties of the U.S. Border Patrol. Included in the group were students from Netherlands, Germany, Nepal, Spain, Australia, Thailand, Mexico and France.

Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents provide a

joint presentation, together with CBP officers,

regarding document requirements and

responsibilities for maintaining one's student

status to a group of international students at

Texas A&M International University.

The students benefitted from the presentations conducted by both Border Patrol and OFO in conjunction with TAMIU’s Office of International Engagement.