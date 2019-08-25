Governor Ducey Announces Members of Census Committee

News

Phoenix, Arizona - Governor Doug Ducey Thursday announced the members of the Arizona Complete Count Committee (CCC), a 23-member committee charged with ensuring Arizona’s Census 2020 count is as complete and accurate as possible.

Comprised of key community leaders representing Arizona’s diverse and unique demography, the committee will partner closely with federal officials, local complete count committees, and grassroots communities to create outreach strategies and marketing plans ahead of the 2020 census, which begins on April 1, 2020.

The census will determine the number of congressional seats Arizona will receive in the U.S. House of Representatives as well as guide the redistricting of Arizona’s state and local legislative districts. The census count also will determine levels of funding for many federal programs.

“All Arizonans should be counted in the upcoming census,” said Governor Ducey. “The Arizona Complete Count Committee will help ensure we are reaching out to every neighborhood and community across the state—rural and urban—with a keen focus on historically undercounted populations. My thanks to all members of the committee for dedicating their time to this important effort. I look forward to partnering together in the weeks and months ahead to ensure as full and accurate a count as possible.”

Responsibilities of the CCC include:

Developing a strategic communications plan to ensure widespread public awareness of the 2020 Census and the high importance of all Arizonans participating;

Partnering with local-level complete count committees and community efforts to provide state-level perspective, guidance, and coordination;

And creating targeted plans addressing populations that have been historically undercounted in past census counts to achieve maximum participation levels in the 2020 Census.

Governor Ducey selected Arizona Office of Tourism Director Debbie Johnson to serve as Chair of the CCC. With more than two decades of experience in the tourism industry, Johnson serves on tourism-dedicated local, state and national boards and committees and served as President and CEO of the Arizona Lodging & Tourism Association and Valley Hotel & Resort Association prior to her current position. Johnson's relationship with local Arizona entities will benefit the CCC as it plans Arizona's Census 2020.

Governor Ducey created the committee on April 1, 2019 through executive order.

Members on the committee are as follows: