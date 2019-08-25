News

Governor Ducey Announces Members of Census Committee

Published: 25 August 2019

Phoenix, Arizona - Governor Doug Ducey Thursday announced the members of the Arizona Complete Count Committee (CCC), a 23-member committee charged with ensuring Arizona’s Census 2020 count is as complete and accurate as possible.

Comprised of key community leaders representing Arizona’s diverse and unique demography, the committee will partner closely with federal officials, local complete count committees, and grassroots communities to create outreach strategies and marketing plans ahead of the 2020 census, which begins on April 1, 2020.

The census will determine the number of congressional seats Arizona will receive in the U.S. House of Representatives as well as guide the redistricting of Arizona’s state and local legislative districts. The census count also will determine levels of funding for many federal programs.

“All Arizonans should be counted in the upcoming census,” said Governor Ducey. “The Arizona Complete Count Committee will help ensure we are reaching out to every neighborhood and community across the state—rural and urban—with a keen focus on historically undercounted populations. My thanks to all members of the committee for dedicating their time to this important effort. I look forward to partnering together in the weeks and months ahead to ensure as full and accurate a count as possible.”

Responsibilities of the CCC include:

  • Developing a strategic communications plan to ensure widespread public awareness of the 2020 Census and the high importance of all Arizonans participating; 

  • Partnering with local-level complete count committees and community efforts to provide state-level perspective, guidance, and coordination; 

  • And creating targeted plans addressing populations that have been historically undercounted in past census counts to achieve maximum participation levels in the 2020 Census.

Governor Ducey selected Arizona Office of Tourism Director Debbie Johnson to serve as Chair of the CCC. With more than two decades of experience in the tourism industry, Johnson serves on tourism-dedicated local, state and national boards and committees and served as President and CEO of the Arizona Lodging & Tourism Association and Valley Hotel & Resort Association prior to her current position. Johnson's relationship with local Arizona entities will benefit the CCC as it plans Arizona's Census 2020. 

Governor Ducey created the committee on April 1, 2019 through executive order.

Members on the committee are as follows:

Membership Name Title
Chair Debbie Johnson Office of Tourism - Director
Vice-Chair Allie Bones Assistant Sec. of State
Governor's Office Liaison Lauren Bouton Governor's Office - Policy Assistant
Legislature -- House R Liaison T.J. Shope Representative, Speaker Pro Temp
Legislature -- House D Liaison Diego Espinoza Representative
Legislature -- Senate R Liaison Sine Kerr Senator
Legislature -- Senate D Liaison Jamescita Peshlakai Senator
State Government Liaison Sarah Pirzada Governor's Office - Deputy COO
State Agency Director Liaison Andy Tobin Department of Administration - Director
Community-Based organization Liaison Barry Wong Governor’s Office of Equal Opportunity - Director
Rural Outreach Liaison Billie Orr City of Prescott - Mayor Pro Tem
Tribal Outreach Liaison Kristine Firethunder Governor's Office on Tribal Relations - Director
Early Childhood/Youth Outreach Liaison Breann Westmore March of Dimes - State Director of Program Services, Legislative Affairs
Higher Education Partnership and Outreach Liaison Fred DuVal Arizona Board of Regents - Regent
Multi-family Housing Outreach Liaison Courtney Levinus Arizona Multihousing Association - President/CEO
Media Relations Liaison Anita Helt ABC15 - Vice President/General Manager
Business Partnership Liaison (county population <250k) Julie Pastrick Greater Flagstaff Chamber - President/CEO
Philanthropic Partnership Liaison Janice Palmer Helios Education - Vice President and Director of Policy
Faith-based Community Liaison Warren Stewart Sr. Senior Pastor - First Institutional Baptist Church
County Government Liaison Robyn Stallworth Pouquette Yuma County Recorder
Municipal Government Liaison Robert Uribe City of Douglas - Mayor
Military and Veteran Liaison Arlethe Rios Vice Chair - Veterans Advisory Commission