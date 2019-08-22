Bill Announcements

News

Washington, DC - On Thursday, August 22, 2019, the President signed into law:

H.R. 639, which clarifies that National Urban Search and Rescue Response System task forces may include Federal employees;

H.R. 776, the “Emergency Medical Services for Children Program Reauthorization Act of 2019,” which reauthorizes appropriations through Fiscal Year 2024 for providing high-quality emergency medical care to children; and

H.R. 1079, the “Creating Advanced Streamlined Electronic Services for Constituents Act of 2019” or the “CASES Act,” which requires the Director of the Office of Management and Budget to issue guidance on electronic consent forms.