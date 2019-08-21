President Donald J. Trump Is Working Tirelessly to Provide the Benefits and Services that Our Brave Veterans Deserve

News

Washington, DC - "My administration is committed to taking care of every warrior that returns home as a veteran." ~ President Donald J. Trump

EDUCATING OUR VETERANS: President Donald J. Trump is ensuring our veterans receive the student loan and educational benefits to which they are entitled and deserve.

Today, President Trump signed a presidential memorandum that ensures our totally and permanently disabled veterans obtain the Federal student loan debt discharges they are entitled.

Only half of the roughly 50,000 disabled veterans who are qualified to have their Federal student loan discharged have received this entitled benefit.

The process by which our disabled veterans apply for Federal student loan discharges is too burdensome.

The memorandum directs the Secretaries of Education and Veterans Affairs to develop a new expedited process to help totally and permanently disabled veterans have their Federal student loan debt discharged with minimal burdens.

Also, in 2017, President Trump signed into law the Forever GI Bill, allowing individuals to access their veteran educational benefits at any point in during their lifetime.

FIGHTING FOR OUR VETERANS: President Trump will continue to fight for and protect our veterans, just as they courageously fought for and protected our country.

President Trump remains committed to the care and well-being of every single warrior who has served in the United States military.

The President signed into law the Veterans Affairs (VA) Accountability and Whistleblower Protection Act, making it easier to fire failing VA employees and support whistleblowers. Since, the VA has fired more than 7,600 employees who have failed our veterans and has instituted reforms to increase efficiency and decrease abuse.

VA healthcare is now significantly better than when President Trump was elected, with trust in VA outpatient health care now close to 90%.

PROVIDING THE SUPPORT OUR HEROES DESERVE: President Trump will continue to ensure our veterans receive quality healthcare and have access to the resources they need to succeed.