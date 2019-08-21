President Donald J. Trump Is Working Tirelessly to Provide the Benefits and Services that Our Brave Veterans Deserve

Washington, DC - "My administration is committed to taking care of every warrior that returns home as a veteran." ~ President Donald J. Trump
EDUCATING OUR VETERANS: President Donald J. Trump is ensuring our veterans receive the student loan and educational benefits to which they are entitled and deserve.
- Today, President Trump signed a presidential memorandum that ensures our totally and permanently disabled veterans obtain the Federal student loan debt discharges they are entitled.
- Only half of the roughly 50,000 disabled veterans who are qualified to have their Federal student loan discharged have received this entitled benefit.
- The process by which our disabled veterans apply for Federal student loan discharges is too burdensome.
- The memorandum directs the Secretaries of Education and Veterans Affairs to develop a new expedited process to help totally and permanently disabled veterans have their Federal student loan debt discharged with minimal burdens.
- Also, in 2017, President Trump signed into law the Forever GI Bill, allowing individuals to access their veteran educational benefits at any point in during their lifetime.
FIGHTING FOR OUR VETERANS: President Trump will continue to fight for and protect our veterans, just as they courageously fought for and protected our country.
- President Trump remains committed to the care and well-being of every single warrior who has served in the United States military.
- The President signed into law the Veterans Affairs (VA) Accountability and Whistleblower Protection Act, making it easier to fire failing VA employees and support whistleblowers.
- Since, the VA has fired more than 7,600 employees who have failed our veterans and has instituted reforms to increase efficiency and decrease abuse.
- VA healthcare is now significantly better than when President Trump was elected, with trust in VA outpatient health care now close to 90%.
PROVIDING THE SUPPORT OUR HEROES DESERVE: President Trump will continue to ensure our veterans receive quality healthcare and have access to the resources they need to succeed.
- This Administration is working tirelessly to ensure that veterans receive the highest quality of care and support possible.
- The President signed the VA MISSION Act, providing more healthcare options for veterans by consolidating existing programs and expanding access to care in veterans’ own communities.
- President Trump is also committed to ending the tragedy of veterans’ suicide, securing $8.6 billion in funding for VA mental health services.
- President Trump’s PREVENTS Initiative executive order established a task force to help better understand and prevent suicide.
- Since the President’s election, veteran unemployment was reduced to the lowest level ever recorded.