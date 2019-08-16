Governor Ducey Recognizes Navajo Code Talkers Day

News

Phoenix, Arizona - Governor Ducey issued a proclamation recognizing August 14, 2019 as Arizona Navajo Code Talkers Day in honor of the Navajo Code Talkers’ extraordinary service to our nation during World War II.

“More than 400 Navajo Code Talkers answered the call to serve after the Pearl Harbor attacks in 1941,” said Governor Ducey. “Because of their service, their sacrifice and the use of their native language, the United States and Allied Forces secured victory in World War II. For that, we owe them a debt that can never be repaid.”



Navajo Code Talkers used their native language to develop an unbreakable code during World War II. Code Talkers assisted in every major operation involving the United States Marines in the Pacific Ocean theatre, including during the battle at Iwo Jima where they successfully transmitted more than 800 messages without error.



Navajo Code Talkers Day was established through a presidential proclamation by President Ronald Reagan on August 14, 1982. In 2014, Arizona passed legislation declaring every August 14 Navajo Code Talkers Day in Arizona.



Text of the proclamation can be viewed below.

WHEREAS, on December 7, 1941, the Japanese Empire attacked Pearl Harbor and the United States Congress declared war the following day; and



WHEREAS, the United States government called upon the Navajo Nation to support the military effort by recruiting and enlisting more than four hundred Navajo men to serve in standards communications units; and



WHEREAS, these patriots became known as “Navajo Code Talkers” who were used in every major operation involving the United States Marines in the Pacific Ocean theatre; and



WHEREAS, Navajo Code Talkers gave the United States Marines a critical advantage throughout the war, notably the victory at Iwo Jima where they successfully transmitted more than 800 messages without error; and



WHEREAS, the unbroken Navajo Code assisted in saving countless lives and hastened the end of World War II; and



WHEREAS, the State of Arizona stands to recognize all Navajo Code Talkers as honorable men who have performed an important service to the preservation of freedom and democracy.



NOW, THEREFORE, I, Douglas A. Ducey, Governor of the State of Arizona, do hereby proclaim August 14, 2019, as



NAVAJO CODE TALKERS DAY



and urge residents to take time this day to reflect and appreciate the sacrifice these men made for the State of Arizona and the United States of America.



IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand and caused to be affixed the Great Seal of the State of Arizona



GOVERNOR



DONE at the Capitol in Phoenix on this thirteenth day of August in the year Two Thousand and Nineteen and of the Independence of the United States of America the Two Hundred and Forty-Fourth.



ATTEST:

SECRETARY OF STATE