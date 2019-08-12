U.S. Border Patrol Reopens El Paso Sector Immigration Checkpoints

News

El Paso, Texas - Last week, all six immigration checkpoints in the El Paso Sector have reopened and will be operating at full capacity.

In March 2019, due to the sharp increase of illegal aliens entering in the El Paso Sector’s area of responsibility, all checkpoints heading out of the area were closed. This allowed the various stations to provide support in the processing and care of the people who are in our custody. While the El Paso Sector is still experiencing significantly higher traffic in our area, the funding for additional infrastructure, along with personnel support from government agencies throughout the country has allowed a significant number of agents to return to their primary assignments, to include immigration checkpoints.

The men and women of the Border Patrol will continue to do all we can to protect our communities and country, while at the same time do our best to treat the people in our custody with professionalism, dignity and respect.