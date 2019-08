News

Yuma, Arizona - Love writing? Find creative inspiration from the masters! On Saturday, August 24th, the Heritage Library will host a Writing Salon at 11:00 a.m. Using art as a starting point, these simple and fun writing exercises will explore the elements of writing and allow you to experience works of art as you never have before.

All writing levels and genres welcome! There is no charge to attend.



The Main Library is located at 2915 S 21st Drive. For more information, call (928) 782-1871.