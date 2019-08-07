President Donald J. Trump Announces Intent to Nominate Individual to a Key Administration Post

News

Washington, DC - Today, President Donald J. Trump announced his intent to nominate the following individual to a key position in his Administration:

Sandra E. Clark of Maryland, to be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Burkina Faso.

Ms. Clark, a career member of the Senior Foreign Service, class of Minister-Counselor, has served in various roles at the State Department, including as the Director of the Office of West African Affairs in the Bureau of African Affairs, Senior Fellow at the German Marshall Fund, Deputy Chief of Mission of the United States Embassy Dakar, Senegal, Deputy Coordinator of Assistance to Europe and Eurasia, and as Director of the Office of Economic Policy and Public Diplomacy. In addition, Ms. Clark has served as the Economic Counselor at the United States Embassy in London, England, Special Assistant to the Under Secretary for Economic, Business, and Agricultural Affairs, and as Deputy Director in the Office of North Central European Affairs. Ms. Clark earned her B.A. from Swarthmore College and her J.D. from Columbia University School of Law. Ms. Clark speaks French and Russian.