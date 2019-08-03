Secretary Pompeo Travels to Australia To Deepen Our Historic Alliance

News

Washington, DC - “Our Alliance is iron-clad. The United States and Australia both know that we can rely on each other.” – U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, July 24, 2018

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will travel to Sydney, Australia, August 3-5, where he will meet with Prime Minister Morrison; participate alongside Secretary of Defense Esper in AUSMIN 2019, hosted by Foreign Minister Payne and Minister for Defense Reynolds; and meet with political leaders. Already the closest of friends and allies, the United States and Australia proudly share more than a century of “mateship,” striving together on the battle fields; in research and scientific exploration; and in business, culture, and the arts. While in Australia, the Secretary will deliver a speech on the enduring relationship between our peoples.

THE U.S.-AUSTRALIA STRATEGIC ALLIANCE IS REACHING NEW HEIGHTS

For more than 100 years, the United States and Australia have relied on each other, fighting along one another in every conflict since World War I. Our historic security alliance is nearing its seventh decade. Australia is a vital Five Eyes intelligence partner.

Our collaboration in innovation is no less remarkable. This year, we celebrate the 50th anniversary of mankind walking on the moon. Our coordination with Australia ensured the world was able to witness this iconic moment, and our scientific cooperation endures.

President Trump congratulated Prime Minister Scott Morrison on his election victory in May, and has invited him for an official visit and state dinner on September 20. We are firmly committed to working with all governments of Australia to broaden and deepen our relationship, and achieve our shared strategic priorities around the globe.

Our shared priorities include the denuclearization of North Korea; freedom of navigation in global shipping and air lanes; the eradication of ISIS and other terrorist groups; the campaign to counter foreign interference in our elections; and our work to achieve our shared vision for a free, open, and rules-based Indo-Pacific.

We are working together in the Indo-Pacific to expand regional cooperation in energy, civil space, and core infrastructure development. Together the United States and Australia are investing in the future of the Indo-Pacific.

OUR BILATERAL ECONOMIC RELATIONSHIP CONTINUES TO FLOURISH

The United States and Australia enjoy a robust bilateral economic relationship. Thanks in large part to the U.S.-Australia Free Trade Agreement signed in 2005, the value of two-way trade and services has more than doubled. In 2018 alone, S. goods and services trade with Australia totaled an estimated $65.5 billion, with a surplus of $29.1 billion.

The United States is Australia’s number one foreign direct investor by a large margin. Our FDI supports approximately 400,000 jobs in Australia, at high wages. The United States is Australia’s number one outbound destination for its foreign direct investment, creating hundreds of thousands of jobs at similarly high wages.

Our two-way economic relationship is still expanding. With our combined focus on high-tech, space, medical research, and biotech, these numbers and the quality of our citizens’ lives will continue to grow.

Together in the Indo-Pacific we are champions of transparency, good governance, and complementary financing of investment in infrastructure projects, such as the Papua New Guinea Electrification Partnership.

As part of our ongoing commitment to the Pacific Islands, the United States will host a bilateral Development Dialogue with Australia later this year.

THE BOND BETWEEN THE UNITED STATES AND AUSTRALIA IS UNBREAKABLE

As two of the world’s oldest democracies, the United States and Australia share deep respect for one another’s democratic values, standards, and traditions. Support for U.S.-Australia ties transcends political parties, in both countries.

But it is our people that make this relationship special: In 2017, more than 750,000 Americans visited Australia, spending nearly $4 billion. In recent years, more than a million Australians, on average, visited the United States annually.

Australian students enrich our university campuses, contribute to advances in groundbreaking research and development, and contribute significantly to innovation and entrepreneurship in America.

Our cultural collaboration extends to the entertainment industry, where Americans and Australians produce blockbuster movies that are renowned around the world.