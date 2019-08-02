Sale of F-16 Aircraft to Bulgaria

News

Washington, DC - The United States welcomes the Bulgarian Government’s decision to purchase eight F-16 multirole fighter aircraft, munitions and related equipment.

We salute Prime Minister Boyko Borissov and the Bulgarian Government on its commitment to modernize its military through the acquisition of these highly capable, NATO interoperable aircraft. We look forward to working with Bulgaria on this project and to enhancing our long-term strategic partnership. We also appreciate the pivotal role the U.S. Congress played in supporting the use of Foreign Military Financing for a portion of this acquisition, and the coordinated effort across the U.S. Government to achieve this success.