On Anniversary of Americans with Disabilities Act, U.S. Endorses Charter on Inclusion of Persons with Disabilities

News

Washington, DC - On the 29th anniversary of the enactment of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), the United States reaffirms its commitment to respecting the human rights of persons with disabilities. The United States remains a leader in promoting the rights of persons with disabilities both at home and abroad.

On this anniversary, I am pleased to announce that the United States has formally endorsed the Charter on Inclusion of Persons with Disabilities in Humanitarian Action. These international commitments help ensure that humanitarian assistance, relief, and recovery services are inclusive and accessible – reducing barriers that can leave persons with disabilities open to targeted violence, exploitation, and abuse.

Though challenges and barriers abound, we will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that every person is afforded the opportunity to reach their full potential.