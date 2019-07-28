American Heart Association hires Emily Holubowich as Vice President, Federal Advocacy

News

Washington, DC - The American Heart Association, the leading voluntary health organization devoted to a world of longer, healthier lives, announced today that Emily Holubowich will join the organization as Vice President, Federal Advocacy. She will assume the role full-time October 1st.

Holubowich will lead the American Heart Association’s Federal Advocacy team dedicated to advancing legislative and regulatory policy priorities in the areas of access to care, food and nutrition policy, public health and prevention, medical research funding, tobacco control and transportation policy, among others.

Holubowich is currently Senior Vice President at the respected Washington, D.C. government relations firm of Cavarocchi Ruscio Dennis Associates, LLC. She has 20 years of experience in health and fiscal policy, government relations, strategic communications and coalition building. She represents several clients in public health and health research, most notably serving as Executive Director of the Coalition for Health Funding—an alliance of nearly 100 national health organizations, including the American Heart Association—and as the founding Co-Chair of the NDD United campaign, which has successfully secured three bipartisan budget deals to raise the spending caps and stop sequestration.

“We’re excited to welcome Emily Holubowich to our talented team of federal relations professionals,” said Mark Schoeberl, the American Heart Association’s Executive Vice President, Advocacy. “Emily’s broad experience and deep expertise across the health care policy landscape will strengthen our already formidable efforts in support of policies that promote cardiovascular health.”

Holubowich previously served as Director, Government Relations at AcademyHealth, which supports the production and use of evidence to inform health care policy and practice, and as Senior Health Policy Analyst and Special Assistant to the Managing Director at the U.S. Government Accountability Office. She is also a lecturer in health policy and management at The George Washington University in Washington, D.C.

She is a recognized spokesperson and thought leader, having appeared on global media outlets including CNN, MSNBC, The New York Times, NPR, The Wall Street Journal and The Washington Post. She has authored more than 20 publications and is a frequent presenter before Members of Congress, public health and health care leaders, advocates and students.