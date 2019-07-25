President Donald J. Trump Announces Intent to Nominate Individuals to Key Administration Posts

News

Washington, DC - Today, President Donald J. Trump announced his intent to nominate the following individuals to key positions in his Administration:

David Carey Woll, Jr., of Connecticut, to be Assistant Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (Community Planning and Development).

Mr. Woll is the Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Office of Community Planning and Development. He oversees $8 billion annually for affordable housing, homelessness, and community revitalization initiatives across America. He also oversees HUD’s Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery program, which has an $87 billion portfolio to assist disaster-impacted communities. Other assignments include service as Deputy General Counsel for Enforcement and Fair Housing at HUD and Senior Policy Advisor and Compliance Director in the Governor and Attorney General’s offices in New Jersey. Mr. Woll has also served as an Assistant United States Attorney in D.C. and the Eastern District of New York. Mr. Woll earned his undergraduate degree, magna cum laude, from the University of Maryland and his Juris Doctor from the University of Virginia School of Law.

Alina L. Romanowski, of Illinois, to be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the State of Kuwait.

Ms. Romanowski, a career member of the Senior Executive Service, is the Principal Deputy Coordinator for Counterterrorism at the Department of State. Previously, she served as the Coordinator for United States Assistance to Europe and Eurasia in the Department’s Bureau for European and Eurasian Affairs, and the Deputy Assistant Administrator for the Middle East Bureau of the United States Agency for International Development. Ms. Romanowski was twice a Deputy Assistant Secretary in the State Department’s Bureau of Education and Cultural Affairs. At the Defense Department, she was the founding Director of the Near East South Asia Center for Strategic Studies and served as Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Near Eastern and South Asian Affairs. Ms. Romanowski earned her B.A. and M.A. degrees from the University of Chicago. She is the recipient of a Presidential Distinguished Rank Award and two Presidential Meritorious Rank Awards. She speaks French and has studied Arabic and Hebrew.