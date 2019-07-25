Secretary of State Pompeo's Meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan

News

Washington, DC - Secretary Michael R. Pompeo met Tuesday with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. Following up on their September 5, 2018 meeting in Islamabad, Secretary Pompeo emphasized the continued importance of the United States and Pakistan working together to advance shared priorities, including Pakistan’s significant role in supporting the Afghan peace process and counterterrorism.

Secretary Pompeo welcomed the occasion to discuss opportunities for enhanced cooperation, including expanded trade and investment opportunities.

The Secretary looked forward to continued progress from Pakistan on shared security priorities, including defeating terrorist organizations, which he hoped would form the basis of a reinvigorated partnership.