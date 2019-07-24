News

Yuma, Arizona - She was fed up with reckless drivers speeding on the open roads surrounding her village in Sefton, England, so 71-year-old farmer Edie Pope took matters into her own hands, according to the Association of Mature American Citizens.

The feisty farmer decided that if a scarecrow can deal with pesky birds that dine on crops, a “scarecop,” dressed like a police officer with radar gun, might help keep the roads around her farm a little bit safer. It’ll take time to see if her solution works.