Assistant Secretary of State Fannon's Travel to Egypt

News

Washington, DC - Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources Frank Fannon will travel to Cairo, Egypt, July 23-26. While in Egypt, the Assistant Secretary will participate in the U.S. delegation to the Eastern Mediterranean Gas Forum (EMGF).

Highlighting Egypt’s role as a cornerstone of energy cooperation in the Eastern Mediterranean, the EMGF will convene regional energy leaders and encourage regional energy cooperation and integration. The Assistant Secretary will also meet with regional government officials and private sector representatives to discuss international cooperation on all forms of energy.