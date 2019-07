News

Washington, DC - Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of Conflict and Stabilization Operations Denise Natali will travel to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and Amman, Jordan July 22-28.

In Riyadh, she will meet with Saudi leaders to reaffirm the U.S. commitment to bilateral stabilization efforts in the region. In Amman, she will meet with non-governmental organizations and civil society to discuss stabilization efforts in the region.