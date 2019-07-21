Special Representative Ambassador James Jeffrey Travels to Turkey

News

Washington, DC - Special Representative for Syria Engagement and Special Envoy for the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS Ambassador James Jeffrey arrived in Ankara, Turkey today at the invitation of the Turkish government for meetings on July 22-23, 2019.

Ambassador Jeffrey is leading an interagency delegation to continue discussions with senior Turkish officials to advance issues of mutual interest on Syria to include, addressing Turkey’s legitimate security concerns, the implementation of UNSCR 2254 on the resolution of the Syrian conflict, and our continued efforts to ensure an enduring defeat of ISIS.