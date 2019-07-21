Secretary of State Pompeo's Call with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu

News

Washington, DC - Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo spoke today with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu. The Secretary expressed his condolences to Foreign Minister Cavusoglu regarding the July 17 attack in Erbil, Iraq, which resulted in the death of a Turkish diplomat.

Secretary Pompeo reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to addressing Turkish security concerns along the Turkey-Syria border, while also reiterating the U.S. Government’s obligation to ensure the protection of local partners working with the United States and the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS. The Secretary also conveyed the United States’ disappointment over Turkey’s acquisition of the Russian S-400 surface-to-air missile system.