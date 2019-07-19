Arizona Thanks Firefighter Crews On The Front Lines

News

Phoenix, Arizona - As wildfire season continues, Arizona continues to take aggressive and proactive steps to keep people, pets and property safe.

The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management (DFFM) has nearly 300 wildland firefighters deployed to tackle wildfires in every part of the state. This includes more than 240 firefighters who are part of the state’s inmate hand crews, assembled through a partnership between DFFM and the Arizona Department of Corrections, as well as 20 firefighters on the new post-release Phoenix Crew. DFFM also operates five state engine crews.

Combined, these fire crews have logged 65,782 hours since April 1 conducting preventive forest clearing and combating active fires. Last weekend, firefighters responded to a total of 46 wildfires across Arizona. Since April 1, fire crews have responded to 935 wildfires across the state, 94 percent of which were determined to be human-caused.

“Everyone has a role to play in keeping our communities safe this wildfire season,” said Governor Ducey. “To all of our firefighters and first responders, we are grateful for your service in the face of danger. Thank you for all you do to keep us safe.”

Fire risk remains high across Arizona. Fire officials urge Arizonans to:

Clear flammable materials like wood piles and propane tanks from around your home;

Keep up with yard maintenance;

Make sure campfires and cigarettes are out cold before you walk away;

Don’t let your trailer chains drag;

Avoid pulling off the side of the road into tall grasses; and

Keep emergency supplies on-hand for you and your family.

One spark is all it takes to start a wildfire — shutting down roads, endangering people, pets and property and damaging natural environments. Fire restrictions remain in place on some state and federal lands in Arizona, so campers need to check fire restrictions before leaving: https://firerestrictions.us/az/.