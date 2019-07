News

Washington, DC - Assistant Secretary for African Affairs Tibor Nagy will travel to Portugal and the United Kingdom from July 3 to July 11, 2019.

During stops in Lisbon and London, Assistant Secretary Nagy will meet with European partners to discuss common objectives to support Africa’s economic growth and security. He will also deliver a speech on U.S.-Africa policy at the Institute of Social and Political Sciences (ISCSP) of the University of Lisbon in Portugal.