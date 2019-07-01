Burundi National Day

News

Washington, DC - Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo: "On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, I congratulate the people of Burundi on the 57th anniversary of your independence.

"The United States remains committed to advancing peace and prosperity, and we thank Burundi for your commitment to regional security through peacekeeping cooperation. We look forward to continuing engagement to advance health, nutrition, and good governance for the benefit of the Burundian people. We hope to forge a stronger partnership in the years to come.

"On this occasion for celebration, may the people of Burundi have a wonderful independence day."