5 Things To Know About The Arizona-Mexico Relationship

Phoenix, Arizona - In 1959, Arizona Governor Paul Fannin founded the Arizona-Mexico Commission with a vision to foster a strong binational relationship, saying, “God made us neighbors, let us be good neighbors.”

Sixty years later, Arizona and Mexico are more than neighbors. Through the work of the Arizona-Mexico Commission, Arizona and Sonora have partnered on issues of commerce, trade, security, health and education for the mutual benefit of both states.

As the commission celebrates its 60th anniversary this week, here are five things to know about the important Arizona-Mexico relationship →