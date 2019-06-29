Mesa Man Indicted In Child Sexual Exploitation Case

News

Mesa, Arizona - Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced a State Grand Jury indicted Michael Christopher Navage with one count of Aggravated Luring of a Minor for Sexual Exploitation, one count of Attempted Sexual Conduct with a Minor, and one count of Possession of Dangerous Drugs. These charges relate to an online undercover operation conducted by the Mesa Police Department. The undercover operation helped identify individuals interested in engaging in sex acts with children by using the internet to lure minors for sexual exploitation.

Navage was already on pretrial felony release related to bestiality and animal cruelty charges, among others, when he was arrested by Mesa Police Department on May 31, 2019, in connection with the undercover operation.

All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

If you have information concerning these matters or this individual, please contact law enforcement or Sergeant Lien with Mesa Police Department at (480) 644-5984.

Assistant Attorney General Maura Quigley is prosecuting this case.

Copy of indictment.