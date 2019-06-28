Search for America’s Longest Married Couple

News

Omaha, Nebraska - Award-winning singer-songwriter, Karen Sokolof Javitch, announced that she is looking for America’s longest married couple in her worldwide launch of her personalized “Anniversary Song”.

“Everyone knows the ‘Happy Birthday’ song, yet we all stumble when we try to sing a song for someone’s anniversary,” explains Ms. Javitch. “The song will be sung by Karen to the oldest married couple. We hope to eventually find the oldest married couple in the world! And to reward their faithfulness, we’ll donate $1000 to the charity of their choice.”

Anyone wishing to register their marriage date may do so by visiting Karen’s website, jmrproductions.com, listen to the anniversary song and send in their names, date of marriage and e-mail address to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Besides Karen’s 15 albums, she has co-written 4 musicals and was the creator and co-host of a popular radio show, “It’s the Beat.” Her musicals include “Princess Diana the Musical," "From Generation to Generation," and "Love at the Café.” These shows have been performed in many cities in the United States. In addition, Ms. Javitch has raised over $350,000 for national and local charities through her original music.

“My anniversary song is short and very easy to learn. Now when you go to someone’s anniversary party – you’ll know what to sing,” Ms. Javitch concluded.

Lyrics to sing to the next happy couple you see who is celebrating an anniversary:

Happy Anniversary, Happy Anniversary (wife's name) and (husband's name) we're so happy to be at your (add # of years) Anniversary.

Free MP3 of the Happy Anniversary song is available upon request.

Karen’s music website JMR Productions

ABOUT KAREN SOKOLOF JAVITCH...

Karen Sokolof Javitch has produced and written the songs for 15 CD’s, including 4 musicals and was the creator and co-host of a popular Omaha radio show, “It’s the Beat”. Feeling very thankful she can express herself through her music, she tries to help others by raising money with her songs and musicals and has raised more than $350,000 for national and local charities through her original music. Her musicals, including one about Princess Diana, have been performed all over the country. She is an award-winning songwriter and her music has been on television and in some movies.

Karen’s music includes a variety of songs about exercising and good health, celebrities, holidays, weddings, politics, children, babies, education, patriotism, love and family. She especially loves to put on shows where kids and teenagers sing her songs! Some of her performances may be viewed on YouTube, as she has more than 90 music videos on the site and some have gone viral such as her hilarious song about the Octomom that has garnered about 10 million views. Karen’s songs are for anyone between the ages of 1 and 121!