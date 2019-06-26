News

Two Nominations and One Withdrawal Sent to the Senate

Washington, DC - Two Nominations and One Withdrawal Sent to the Senate:

NOMINATIONS SENT TO THE SENATE:

Dana S. Deasy, of Virginia, to be Chief Information Officer of the Department of Defense.  (New Position)

E. Sequoyah Simermeyer, of Maryland, to be Chairman of the National Indian Gaming Commission for the term of three years, vice Jonodev Osceola Chaudhuri, term expired.

WITHDRAWAL SENT TO THE SENATE:

Michael S. Bogren, of Michigan, to be United States District Judge for the Western District of Michigan, vice Robert Holmes Bell, retired, which was sent to the Senate on March 11, 2019.