President Donald J. Trump Announces Intent to Nominate and Appoint Individuals to Key Administration Posts

News

Washington, DC - Today, President Donald J. Trump announced his intent to nominate the following individuals to key positions in his Administration:

E. Sequoyah Simermeyer of Maryland, to be Chairman of the National Indian Gaming Commission for a term of three years.

Mr. Simermeyer (Coharie Tribe) serves as a Commissioner to the National Indian Gaming Commission and is its Director of Self Regulation. Simermeyer previously advised the United States Senate Committee on Indian Affairs’ Republican leadership, served as the Deputy Chief of Staff to the Department of the Interior’s Assistant Secretary for Indian Affairs, and advocated on national and international policy issues with the National Congress of American Indians. Simermeyer graduated from Dartmouth College, earned a law degree from Cornell Law School, and earned a master’s degree from Vermont Law School. He and his wife have three young children.

Dana S. Deasy of Virginia, to be the Chief Information Officer, Department of Defense.

Mr. Deasy currently serves as the Chief Information Officer for the United States Department of Defense. He is the primary advisor to the Secretary of Defense for matters of information management, information technology, and information assurance, as well as non-intelligence space systems, critical satellite communications, navigation and timing programs, spectrum, and telecommunications.

Previously, Mr. Deasy served as the Chief Information Officer and Group Vice President at BP and as CIO for General Motors North America, Tyco International, and Siemens Americas. He also held several senior leadership positions at Rockwell Space Systems Division, including as Director of Information Management for Rockwell’s space shuttle program.

Mr. Deasy has more than 38 years of experience leading and delivering large-scale IT strategies projects. He was inducted into the CIO Hall of Fame in 2012 and the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals Hall of Fame in 2013, named Transformational CIO in 2017, and inducted into the 2019 Wash100 leaders.

Today, President Donald J. Trump announced his intent to appoint the following individual to a key position in his Administration:

Heather D. Martin of Virginia, to be the Chief Financial Officer in the Office of Administration, Executive Office of the President.

Heather Martin began her political career working as a finance assistant for Jeb Bush for Governor in 1994. She then went on to work for various candidates and committees, including Senator Bob Dole, Mayor Rudy Giuliani, the 2004 Republican Convention, and the 2005 and 2017 presidential inaugurations. As a civil servant, Heather also spent 15 years in the Federal Government working for the Environmental Protection Agency and the Executive Office of the President. Heather earned a B.A. in Political Science from the John Jay College of Criminal Justice and a master’s degree in Psychology from Marymount University.