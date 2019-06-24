Sundown Summer Safari Is in Full Swing at San Diego Zoo Safari Park

News

Escondido, California - Guests of all ages are enjoying Sundown Summer Safari presented by Groupon, a limited-time evening event on Mondays and Tuesdays at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park that began June 10, with special entertainment, food and animal encounters.

On Mondays and Tuesdays only—now through July 30—the Safari Park stays open until 8 p.m. for Sundown Summer Safari’s extended fun and activities. During Sundown Summer Safari, guests can enjoy the popular Bubble Show at 4 and 6 p.m. at Tembo stadium, see the exciting new Wildlife Wonders show featuring Safari Park animal ambassadors in Benbough Amphitheater at 5 p.m., and marvel at the Lucy Loops Circus School and lion puppet entertainers performing on the ambassador stage at 4:40, 5:40, 6:40 and 7:40 p.m. In the Village area, guests will be greeted by stilt walkers—and kids (and parents) can watch, or try their jump rope skills with the jump rope entertainers performing near the Ranger Base, every 20 minutes starting at 4 p.m. Guests can relax on an evening African Tram ride, traversing expansive field exhibits with herds of animals while the sun goes down; or watch a cheetah ambassador run at lightning speed down a specially designed track, during a special 7 p.m. Cheetah Run.

In addition to the entertainment and animal encounters, the Safari Park’s restaurants will offer dining specials, family meals, Taco Tuesdays and Flavors of the World menu items at different locations throughout the Park. In addition, a Members Monday Wine Special for San Diego Zoo and Safari Park members will be available at the Watering Hole at Kijamii Overlook. Members will receive two entrees and a bottle of wine for a special price of $50, as they watch animals roaming in the field habitat from their table.

For more information about Sundown Summer Safari, visit sdzsafaripark.org/summersafari.

At the San Diego Zoo Safari Park, more than 1 million guests each year see animals in herds of mixed species, in expansive habitats. Safari tours offer savanna views of African and Asian animals, trails take visitors on treks to experience Australian and North American habitats—plus, there are opportunities for up-close encounters and unique behind-the-scenes perspectives. Known for its leadership in rhino conservation, the Safari Park is home to the Nikita Kahn Rhino Rescue Center, which is devoted to groundbreaking work to bring back the northern white rhino. As visitors discover the rare and endangered species at the Safari Park, they are directly contributing, through admission and on-grounds sales, to the efforts of San Diego Zoo Global, an international nonprofit conservation organization that works to fight extinction through recovery efforts for plants and animals worldwide.