Luxembourg National Day

Washington, DC - Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo: "On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, I congratulate the people of Luxembourg as you celebrate your national day.

"The United States and Luxembourg’s steadfast partnership as friends and NATO allies is built on a long history of shared values and sacrifice. This year, we commemorated the 75th anniversary of D-Day, remembering both our nations’ contributions to peace and prosperity after World War II. We continue to strengthen and expand our ties in many ways, including commerce, trade, and space.

"The United States values its enduring friendship with Luxembourg, and we look forward to exploring new frontiers together."