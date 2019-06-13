President Donald J. Trump Announces Intent to Nominate Personnel to Key Administration Posts

News

Washington, DC - Today, President Donald J. Trump announced his intent to nominate the following individuals to key positions in his Administration:

Katherine Andrea Lemos of California, to be a Member of the Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board for a five-year term.

Katherine A. Lemos, Ph.D., has previously served in the Federal Aviation Administration and on the National Transportation Safety Board. Dr. Lemos is currently the Director of Programs for Northrop Grumman Corporation’s Aerospace Sector. Dr. Lemos has a distinguished background in system safety, accident investigation, human factors, and advanced technology research and integration. Dr. Lemos has broad experience across the product lifecycle in analyzing and promoting product, process, and operational performance.

Matthew Keenan of Kansas, to be a Member of the Board of Directors of the Legal Services Corporation for the remainder of a three-year term, expiring July 13, 2020.

Mr. Matthew Keenan is currently a partner at Shook, Hardy & Bacon, where he has practiced for 33 years. As former chair of the firm’s Pro Bono committee, Mr. Keenan currently serves on the Legal Aid of Western Missouri Board of Trustees . A Kansan native, Mr. Keenan graduated with honors from the University of Kansas and the University of Kansas School of Law. Upon graduation, Mr. Keenan clerked for the Honorable James K. Logan on the United States Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit.