Washington, DC - Six Nominations and Two Withdrawals Sent to the Senate:

NOMINATIONS SENT TO THE SENATE:

David B. Barlow, of Utah, to be United States District Judge for the District of Utah, vice Clark Waddoups, retired.

Carl Whitney Bentzel, of Maryland, to be a Federal Maritime Commissioner for the term expiring June 30, 2024, vice Mario Cordero, resigned.

Robert Anthony Molloy, of the Virgin Islands, to be Judge for the District Court of the Virgin Islands for a term of ten years, vice Curtis V. Gomez, term expired.

Ashley Jay Elizabeth Poling, of North Carolina, to be a Commissioner of the Postal Regulatory Commission for a term expiring November 22, 2024, vice Nanci E. Langley, term expired.

Fernando L.G. Sablan, of Guam, to be United States Marshal for the District of Guam and concurrently United States Marshal for the District of the Northern Mariana Islands for the term of four years, vice Frank Leon-Guerrero, term expired.

Kevin Ray Sweazea, of New Mexico, to be United States District Judge for the District of New Mexico, vice Robert C. Brack, retired.

WITHDRAWALS SENT TO THE SENATE:

Louis DeJoy, of North Carolina, to be a Member of the Board of Directors of the Overseas Private Investment Corporation for a term expiring December 17, 2020, vice James M. Demers, term expired, which was sent to the Senate on January 16, 2019.

Jeffrey Nadaner, of Maryland, to be an Assistant Secretary of Commerce, vice David W. Mills, retired, which was sent to the Senate on January 16, 2019.