President Donald J. Trump Announces Intent to Appoint Individual to a Key Administration Post

Washington, DC - President Donald J. Trump announced his intent to appoint the following individual to a key position in his Administration:

James E. Hutton of Virginia, to be an Assistant Secretary of Veterans Affairs for Public and Intergovernmental Affairs.

Mr. Hutton currently serves as Deputy Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs at the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). He previously served as Executive Director of Public Affairs and Director of Media Relations at the VA. Before joining the VA, Mr. Hutton served as the Chief Communication and Engagement Officer for Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors, a non-profit located in Arlington, Virginia. Additionally, Mr. Hutton served for nearly 27 years as an active duty officer in the United States Army, retiring as a colonel. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Oklahoma State University, a Master of Arts degree from Webster University, and a Master of Science degree from the National Defense University’s National War College. Mr. Hutton’s military awards include the Legion of Merit, three awards of the Bronze Star Medal, and two awards of the Defense Meritorious Service Medal.