President Donald J. Trump Announces Intent to Nominate Individual to a Key Administration Post

News

Washington, DC - Today, President Donald J. Trump announced his intent to nominate the following individual to a key position in his Administration:

Kenneth Charles Canterbury, Jr., of South Carolina, to be the Director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

Mr. Canterbury currently serves as President of the National Fraternal Order of Police, a position he has held since 2003. He earned the rank of Major in the Horry County Police Department in Conway, South Carolina, after 26 years in the Patrol Division, Criminal Division, and Training Division. He has served on the Executive Board of the National Fraternal Order of Police for more than two decades. His distinguished career earned him an induction into the South Carolina Law Enforcement Hall of Fame. Mr. Canterbury is a graduate of Coastal Carolina University.